Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 131.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Performance

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 34,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,328. THK has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Get THK alerts:

THK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.