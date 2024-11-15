Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 131.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THK Stock Performance
Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 34,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,328. THK has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.
THK Company Profile
