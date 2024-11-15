Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 69.5%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the October 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.91. 184,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,081. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.