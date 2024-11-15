Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Expands By 88.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the October 15th total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 1,131,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
