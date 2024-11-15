Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Expands By 88.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the October 15th total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. 1,131,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,781,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

