Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Rises By 43.8%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Velan Stock Performance

VLNSF opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Velan has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

