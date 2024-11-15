Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Rises By 43.8%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Velan Stock Performance
VLNSF opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Velan has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.64.
About Velan
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.