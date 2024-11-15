Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Increases By 154.4%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the October 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HIX opened at $4.33 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 90,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

