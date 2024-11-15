Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Rises By 39.7%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
WHTPF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.
About WH Smith
