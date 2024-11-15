Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Rises By 39.7%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

WHTPF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

