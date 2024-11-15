Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.430-12.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

