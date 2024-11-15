SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 4.0 %
SGMA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 16,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,138. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
