Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,281 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 413,298 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,404,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

