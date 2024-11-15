Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,460 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,370 shares of company stock worth $97,749,218. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $520.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.32 and a 200 day moving average of $470.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $394.76 and a twelve month high of $534.03. The firm has a market cap of $477.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

