Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $596.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.19 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.78 and a 200-day moving average of $554.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

