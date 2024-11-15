Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

