Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,632 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after acquiring an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

