Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

