Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,789 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,789 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 194,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

