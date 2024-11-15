Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

