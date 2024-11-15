Simmons Bank Sells 225 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 40.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,711 shares of company stock worth $47,477,232 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $210.87 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

