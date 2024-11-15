Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,621 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 859,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

