Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys 296,513 Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,193,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,513 shares during the period. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF comprises 5.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $112,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 227,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGGH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,982. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

