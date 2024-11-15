Simplify Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,626 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 457,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 115,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.22. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

