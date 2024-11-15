Simplify Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GE Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. now owns 5,901,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,789,000 after buying an additional 1,729,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF alerts:

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQLS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,513. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Profile

The Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (EQLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund seeks to achieve absolute returns and income by investing in a long/short equity portfolio based on a proprietary machine-learning stock selection model. The fund invests in US and foreign companies of any capitalization and seeks to deliver market-neutral exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.