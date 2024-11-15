Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $797,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

SWKS stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.