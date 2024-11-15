Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Smith Micro Software Price Performance
Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.
About Smith Micro Software
