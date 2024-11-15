Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

