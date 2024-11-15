SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMXWW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. SMX has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About SMX (Security Matters) Public
