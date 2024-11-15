SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.2 days.

SoftwareONE Stock Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS:SWONF traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

