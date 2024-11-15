SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.2 days.
SoftwareONE Stock Up 7.5 %
OTCMKTS:SWONF traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. SoftwareONE has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.
About SoftwareONE
