Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.55 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 135.06 ($1.70), with a volume of 1714223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.68).

Solid State Trading Down 36.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,155.63. The firm has a market cap of £76.78 million, a PE ratio of 963.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71), for a total value of £37,517.50 ($47,328.75). Also, insider Gary Marsh sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £40,009.95 ($50,473.00). Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $26,157,805 in the last ninety days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

