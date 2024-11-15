Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. Sells 356 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $19,145.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $189,735.84. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ SFBC opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $55.99.
Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Financial Bancorp
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.