Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. Sells 356 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $19,145.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $189,735.84. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

