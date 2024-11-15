Southern Palladium Ltd (ASX:SPD) Insider Purchases A$280,000.00 in Stock

Southern Palladium Ltd (ASX:SPD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomson acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$280,000.00 ($184,210.53).
