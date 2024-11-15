Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SOWG opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sow Good has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.96.
Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Sow Good had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sow Good will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
