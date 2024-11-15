Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Sow Good Price Performance

Shares of SOWG opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sow Good has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Sow Good had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sow Good will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sow Good

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sow Good during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sow Good during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.