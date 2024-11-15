SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $397,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $437.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $348.73 and a 12-month high of $444.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

