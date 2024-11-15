SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,646,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 550,251 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $45.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

