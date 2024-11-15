SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,588,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 649% from the previous session’s volume of 345,642 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $47.67.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 55,420 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.