SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.83, with a volume of 939777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

