Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.
Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE SPB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $93.86. 428,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
