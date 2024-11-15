Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans Dividend of $0.47

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $93.86. 428,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

