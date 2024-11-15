SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 371,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 552,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

SSR Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$478,090.05. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$155,654.16. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.