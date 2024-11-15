Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.46 on Friday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
