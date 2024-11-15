Stifel Canada Estimates Russel Metals’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$35.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.78.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

