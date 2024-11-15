Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $115.57 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

