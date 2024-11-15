Stifel Nicolaus Cuts X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $4.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 2,436,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,817. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $126,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,800 shares of company stock valued at $321,447. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

