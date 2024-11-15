Stifel Nicolaus Cuts X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORFree Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 2,436,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,817. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $126,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,800 shares of company stock valued at $321,447. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

