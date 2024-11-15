StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 1,382,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,720. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

