StockNews.com Downgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.61. 263,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. This represents a 24.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,220 shares in the company, valued at $73,732,275. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,957 shares of company stock worth $5,239,306 over the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.