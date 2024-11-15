StockNews.com Upgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

