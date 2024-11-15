StockNews.com Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Hold

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

NSSC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 237,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

