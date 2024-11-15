Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 334,151 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 334,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,079,000 after buying an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLUT opened at $267.00 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $269.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLUT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

