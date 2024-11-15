Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $70,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $302.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.17 and a 52 week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. This trade represents a 48.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This trade represents a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

