Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 1,294 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after buying an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 16.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

