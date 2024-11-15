Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,859.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

