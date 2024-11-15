Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,352.0 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

Shares of SMTUF stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.