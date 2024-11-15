Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,873,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 3,941,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,747.8 days.

Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $10.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $48.01.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

