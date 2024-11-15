Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,832,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 4,088,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,480.1 days.

SWDBF stock remained flat at $19.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

