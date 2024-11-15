Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,832,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 4,088,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,480.1 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
SWDBF stock remained flat at $19.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.68.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swedbank AB (publ)
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.